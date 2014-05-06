Microsoft Is Having A One-Day Windows 8 Sale: Get An Asus Touch PC For $US199

On Tuesday, and only Tuesday, has Microsoft got a deal for you.

It’s selling an 11.6-inch Asus touch-screen laptop for $US199.

The PC is called the Asus X200-MA and it runs the latest Intel processor, and the full-featured version of Windows 8. Here’s the full specifications.

You can get it online at the Microsoft Store or at Microsoft’s retail locations in the US, Puerto Rico, and Canada, starting at midnight PT. The sale ends at midnight PT on May 7, or until quantities run out.

Best Buy normally sells this PC for $US279.

Microsoft is clearly trying to make you think twice about a Google Chromebook with this device.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.