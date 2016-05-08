Microsoft says it's going to stop prompting people to upgrade to Windows 10

Microsoft has confirmed to The Register that it’s going to stop the Windows 10 upgrade popups that have been infuriating some users.

The Register reports that after the free Windows 10 upgrade ends on July 29, Microsoft will stop prompting users to upgrade.

Customers will stay be able to upgrade to Windows 10, however, they just won’t be able to do so through repeated popups.

Here’s the full statement that Microsoft gave to The Register:

Details are still being finalised, but on July 29th the Get Windows 10 app that facilitates the easy upgrade to Windows 10 will be disabled and eventually removed from PCs worldwide. Just as it took time to ramp up and roll out the Get Windows 10 app, it will take time to ramp it down.

The regular prompts to upgrade to Windows 10 have caused some pretty big problems. A live weather report on Iowa television station KCCI 8 was interrupted by a Windows 10 upgrade prompt, causing the weather to vanish from the screen. “Microsoft recommends upgrade to Windows 10, what should I do? Don’t you love when that pops up?” the meteorologist joked.

And another Windows 10 upgrade caused an issue when former professional “Counter Strike” player and Twitch streamer Erik Flom was booted out of an online game he was broadcasting live after a Windows 10 upgrade caused his computer to restart.

