Microsoft Is Cut Again! Downgraded By FBR

Wall Street continues to run away from Microsoft.



Today, it’s David Hilal at FBR that’s cutting Microsoft, downgrading the company, Marketwatch Reports.

He cites the common concerns of slowing PC-growth, and exploding growth of the iPad, and tablets. Hilal has the stock at a “market perform” rating, which seems to mean it’s just going to be flat for a while.

FBR is joining Goldman, Janney Capital, and Barclays, who have all cut Microsoft’s rating this month. All for the same basic reasons.

Microsoft’s stock has been flat to down for the last 10 years, nice of the Street’s analysts to finally speak up.

Microsoft bulls still have a case to make. The PC business isn’t going anywhere soon. Xbox Kinect could be a killer. And Windows Phone 7 could become a big business. (Ballmer thinks it generates $1 billion, eventually.)

That said, it doesn’t matter what happens with Microsoft’s business. It has grown a number of businesses over the last 10 years and investors could care less.

Microsoft comes out with earnings on Thursday. We’ll see how the bears feel Friday morning.

Update: As soon as we published this post, MarketWatch sent out an alert saying Pacific Crest cut Microsoft to market perform. Make it 5 cuts in one month.

