Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Microsoft is building a new version of Kinect for Windows PCs.The hardware will be able to see objects from as close as 40 centimeters away and will support a “Near Mode” for applications that are meant to be used while sitting close to a PC.



It will also have a shorter USB cable so it can sit alongside a PC on a desk, and a dongle for connecting other USB peripherals.

The commercial program for Kinect for Windows will launch early next year.

Earlier this week, Microsoft and TechStars announced a new program that would give developers $20,000, three months free office space, and other assistance to build Kinect apps.

