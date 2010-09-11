Microsoft Throws A Crazy Parade To Celebrate The Birth Of Windows Phone, Death Of iPhone

Photo: Flickr/trioculus

Microsoft just put the finishing touches on its new Windows Phone 7 operating system.To celebrate the birth of this new operating system, it threw a huge parade/funeral at its Redmond campus.



The funeral included fake hearses for the iPhone and Blackberry, in addition to a number of crazy costumes.

(Oddly, Android seems to have been spared.)

Tom Warren at Neowin first spotted the photos of the parade.

We’ve put in an email to Microsoft PR to see if this is for real*.

After you click through the photos, you’ll wonder if it’s for real too. This has to be seen to be believed.

*Here’s Microsoft’s statement on the parade:

There’s been a fair amount of online commentary about today’s Windows Phone team party to celebrate the completion of Windows Phone 7. These kind of “ship” parties are common throughout the industry. It’s a great way for teams that have worked overtime to create a kick-arse product blow off steam and have a little fun. The event included music, games, food and a light-hearted parade to the soccer field where the party was held. The parade included an impromptu marching band of Windows Phone team members, roller skaters, a unicycle, costumes, and a few home-made floats, including a hearse for competitors. It was all in good fun and no actual competitors were harmed in the course of the celebration.

