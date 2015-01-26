Microsoft Introduced A Product That Could Be As Big As The Personal Computer

Last week, Microsoft announced a new computing platform called “Windows Holographic.”

With Windows Holographic, you put on a set of goggles that are about the same size as ski goggles. Then holograms appear before your eyes, and you can manipulate them with your hands.

When Microsoft introduced the product, it compared it to the personal computer. Microsoft thinks that this could be the next major platform.

New York Times columnist Farhad Manjoo agrees with Microsoft. He got a demo of Windows Holographic and was blown away by it. He thinks it could be as big as the PC.

We chatted about Windows Holographic on this week’s podcast.

