25 Microsoft interview questions that will make you sweat

Business Insider Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft is one of the biggest tech companies in the world.

But in order to get a job there, you’ll have to answer some tricky questions first.

We’ve compiled some of the toughest Microsoft interview questions available on Glassdoor. Whether you’re looking for a programming job or a position doing marketing, Microsoft’s interview questions will give you a run for your money.

'Show us an example with a website with great design.' - User Experience Design candidate Computer Arts Magazine/Contributor/Getty Images 'Why would you not join Google?' - Senior Business Development Manager candidate Justin Sullivan/Getty Images 'Write a program to simulate the writing of a ransom note given a magazine from which letters can be extracted.' - Software Engineer candidate Wikimedia Commons 'What did you think about Microsoft's decision to launch Office products on the iPhone?' - Senior Business Planner candidate Apple 'Why are manholes round?' - Software Development Engineer candidate 'How do you design a shuttle system to use within the Microsoft campus?' - Program manager candidate Leap 'The infamous 'clock hands' question -- how many times do the hour and minute hands of a clock overlap in a 24 hour period?' - Software Development Engineer candidate Matt Weinberger Huawei Watch. Also pictured: My scrawny wrists. 'Situational based: Your sales rep has messed up a sales quote with a long time customer, how will you use your influence to turn things around?' - Senior Consultant candidate Chris Hondros/Getty Images 'How would you solve slow start up issues on a laptop/computer?' - Customer service advisor candidate Dotshock/Shuttershock 'Explain recursion to a 5-year-old kid.' - Software Engineer candidate YouTube 'How do you form relationships with team members who work out of state or the country?' Executive Business Administrator candidate Dotshock/Shuttershock 'Design a GPS for a 16 year old.' - Product Manager candidate Shutterstock 'Build a list of all words in a novel as well as a count of duplicate words' - Software Development Engineer candidate Maggie Villiger 'Your device has a stylus. How do you store it? How do you charge it? What kind of things can you use it for?' - Mechanical Design Engineer candidate Apple 'Design the research plan for a brand new wearable product.' - Design Researcher candidate Screenshot 'If you had a choice between two superpowers (being invisible, or flying) which would you choose?' - High Level Product Lead candidate Alana Kakoyaiannis / Business Insider 'The most unexpected questioning was from a female manager who wanted my specific experiences with sexism and misogyny in the workplace. She asked me many variations along this line of questioning.' - Program Manager candidate Miguel Villagran/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.