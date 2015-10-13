25 Microsoft interview questions that will make you sweat

Business InsiderMicrosoft CEO Satya Nadella
Microsoft is one of the biggest tech companies in the world.
But in order to get a job there, you’ll have to answer some tricky questions first.
We’ve compiled some of the toughest Microsoft interview questions available on Glassdoor. Whether you’re looking for a programming job or a position doing marketing, Microsoft’s interview questions will give you a run for your money.
'Write a program to simulate the writing of a ransom note given a magazine from which letters can be extracted.' - Software Engineer candidate
'What did you think about Microsoft's decision to launch Office products on the iPhone?' - Senior Business Planner candidate
'How do you design a shuttle system to use within the Microsoft campus?' - Program manager candidate
'The infamous 'clock hands' question -- how many times do the hour and minute hands of a clock overlap in a 24 hour period?' - Software Development Engineer candidate
'Situational based: Your sales rep has messed up a sales quote with a long time customer, how will you use your influence to turn things around?' - Senior Consultant candidate
'How would you solve slow start up issues on a laptop/computer?' - Customer service advisor candidate
'How do you form relationships with team members who work out of state or the country?' Executive Business Administrator candidate
'Build a list of all words in a novel as well as a count of duplicate words' - Software Development Engineer candidate
'Your device has a stylus. How do you store it? How do you charge it? What kind of things can you use it for?' - Mechanical Design Engineer candidate
'If you had a choice between two superpowers (being invisible, or flying) which would you choose?' - High Level Product Lead candidate
