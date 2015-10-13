25 Microsoft interview questions that will make you sweat

Maya Kosoff
Satya Nadella DreamforceBusiness InsiderMicrosoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft is one of the biggest tech companies in the world.

But in order to get a job there, you’ll have to answer some tricky questions first.

We’ve compiled some of the toughest Microsoft interview questions available on Glassdoor. Whether you’re looking for a programming job or a position doing marketing, Microsoft’s interview questions will give you a run for your money.

'Show us an example with a website with great design.' - User Experience Design candidate

Computer Arts Magazine/Contributor/Getty Images

'Why would you not join Google?' - Senior Business Development Manager candidate

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

'Write a program to simulate the writing of a ransom note given a magazine from which letters can be extracted.' - Software Engineer candidate

Wikimedia Commons

'What did you think about Microsoft's decision to launch Office products on the iPhone?' - Senior Business Planner candidate

Apple

'Why are manholes round?' - Software Development Engineer candidate

'How do you design a shuttle system to use within the Microsoft campus?' - Program manager candidate

Leap

'The infamous 'clock hands' question -- how many times do the hour and minute hands of a clock overlap in a 24 hour period?' - Software Development Engineer candidate

Matt Weinberger
Huawei Watch. Also pictured: My scrawny wrists.

'Situational based: Your sales rep has messed up a sales quote with a long time customer, how will you use your influence to turn things around?' - Senior Consultant candidate

Chris Hondros/Getty Images

'How would you solve slow start up issues on a laptop/computer?' - Customer service advisor candidate

Dotshock/Shuttershock

'Explain recursion to a 5-year-old kid.' - Software Engineer candidate

YouTube

'How do you form relationships with team members who work out of state or the country?' Executive Business Administrator candidate

Dotshock/Shuttershock

'Design a GPS for a 16 year old.' - Product Manager candidate

Shutterstock

'Build a list of all words in a novel as well as a count of duplicate words' - Software Development Engineer candidate

Maggie Villiger

'Your device has a stylus. How do you store it? How do you charge it? What kind of things can you use it for?' - Mechanical Design Engineer candidate

Apple

'Design the research plan for a brand new wearable product.' - Design Researcher candidate

Screenshot

'If you had a choice between two superpowers (being invisible, or flying) which would you choose?' - High Level Product Lead candidate

Alana Kakoyaiannis / Business Insider

'The most unexpected questioning was from a female manager who wanted my specific experiences with sexism and misogyny in the workplace. She asked me many variations along this line of questioning.' - Program Manager candidate

Miguel Villagran/Getty Images

