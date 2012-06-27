Microsoft Strangely Silent On Internet Explorer 10 For Windows 7

Photo: Flickr/nertzy

What’s up with Internet Explorer 10 on Windows 7? No one knows because Microsoft has stopped talking about updates to the Web browser for its older operating system, reports Gregg Keizer at Computerworld.Even though Windows 8 will be here soon, enterprises are still in the process of switching from older software to Windows 7. Microsoft had originally promised that its latest, greatest browser would be available for Windows 7. But since the introduction of IE10 last year, the company has said almost nothing about its progress.



This is strange because Microsoft normally releases sneak peeks of its upcoming software. It wants to get its users psyched, and to give enterprises a chance to offer technical feedback.

Keizer notes that the last sneak peek of IE 10 for Windows 7 was June 29, 2011. Meanwhile, Redmond has released a half dozen previews of IE10 for Windows 8 including one on May 31 with the latest version of Windows 8.

It’s true that much of IE’s makeover will be to integrate it into Windows 8’s brand new Metro interface. But IE 10 will represent Microsoft’s most cutting edge work and enterprises will want that stuff, particularly those that have standardized on IE as a browser used to access corporate Web apps.

For instance, Microsoft upgraded JavaScript performance for IE10, which will make Web applications that use JavaScript run faster. It also upgraded and removed older features that can make some pages look weird.

Enterprises don’t have to rely on Microsoft to bring them a state-of-the-art browser on Windows 7. The folks at Google Chrome and Firefox would be more than happy to oblige.

But if Microsoft is going to remember its massive Windows 7 base with IE 10, it really should get going.

Are you a Microsoft employee with insight about Windows 8 to share? We want to hear it. We are discreet. [email protected] or @Julie188 on Twitter.

