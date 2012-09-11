Microsoft Insists Anti-Tracking Stance Doesn't Mean It Hates Ads

Rik van der Kooi

Microsoft’s Rik van Der Kooi says the company will not abandon advertising just because Internet Explorer 10 will send a “do not track” signal by default to web advertisers.He wrote in an Adweek column: “For the record, we are not retrenching on our commitment to build a leading digital advertising business at Microsoft.”



The statement comes days after Business Insider revealed that the IE10 “do not track” signal was merely a signal, and not an actual blocker of advertising. Any advertiser who wants to ignore the signal and drop tracking cookies anyway will be free to do so, we confirmed.

Kooi’s column was not the first statement from a Microsoft executive admitting the DNT signal was controversial among its clients. Generally, advertisers favour online tracking because without it the ads users see are random and untargeted — and therefore of little value.

Business Insider had previously reported tha the DNT signal may lead to Microsoft’s eventual retreat from the advertising business.

But Kooi wrote:

Microsoft’s decision to turn on DNT in IE 10 created angst among advertisers and industry associations when it was announced. Numerous media outlets debated whether Microsoft was “for” or “against” advertising, and even whether DNT means the end of online advertising as we know it.

Clearly, Microsoft is feeling the advertiser heat and is intent on addressing it.

