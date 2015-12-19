Here's everything we expect Microsoft to announce in 2016

Photo: Getty Images

Microsoft has had a good 2015.

The company introduced a new laptop, the Surface Book, launched a new version of Windows, updated a lot of its software for businesses, and updated its Surface Pro tablet and fitness Band.

But Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is just getting started.

He has big plans for Microsoft, including getting Windows 10 onto over one billion devices, expanding its current set of services, and introducing new hardware that will compete with Apple, Google, and Amazon.

Here’s what we expect to see next year.

