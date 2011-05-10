Watch Microsoft's Cool New "I'm A PC" Ad

Microsoft’s “I’m a PC” ad tend to be pretty cool. They’re the perfect counterpoint to Apple’s somewhat snooty and elitist ads.



PCs are computers for the rest of us, the ads seem to say.

The latest ad features “Julie”, who doesn’t want to buy a new PC because she thinks the one she has is great. So Microsoft builds a PC store in her house to show her all the cool stuff the new PCs can do. It’s neat.

Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Via The Register)

