Microsoft Would Like You To Please Hate Internet Explorer Less

Microsoft is trying a new tactic to get people to stop hating Internet Explorer 9.



It is asking people to use it for just “a few” sites.

“Think about adding it to your browser mix today,” Microsoft’s Roger Capriotti, director of IE marketing, said a blog post.

“You don’t need to ditch your current browser, but there are probably a few sites you go to each day like Facebook that you can pin with IE9 and see what you think.”

In Windows 7, you can “pin” a site to the Start bar, so with one click, you’ve launched your favourite Web site. That’s nice, but the same thing can be done by putting a shortcut on the desktop. With a shortcut, the site will launch with whatever browser you’ve set up as your default.

Blue Diamond almonds used to bluntly say: “A can a week, that’s all we ask.”

Microsoft seems to be saying: Browse Facebook and Pandora with IE … that’s all we ask.

