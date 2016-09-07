You can try Microsoft's funky futuristic HoloLens goggles for yourself

TED Microsoft HoloLens

Microsoft is taking its HoloLens “holographic” goggles on the road this September and October with the so-called HoloLens Roadshow.

If you live in or around a HoloLens Roadshow stop, which will pop-up at Microsoft Stores in most major metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada, you’ll be able to book a demo of the device. It’s the first chance that most people will have to go hands-on with the Microsoft HoloLens since the $3,000 device was first released to developers earlier this year.

Here’s the tour schedule:

The HoloLens, which projects three-dimensional images straight into your eyes, is a very cool piece of cutting-edge, futuristic technology. Microsoft is banking on it as the vanguard of a new movement towards holographic computing, going so far as to build hologram support into a forthcoming upgrade to Windows 10.

Meanwhile, this HoloLens roadshow continues through October — right when Microsoft has historically held big events to launch new hardware products like the Surface Book laptop or Surface Pro 4 tablet. Maybe, just maybe, they’re trying to build some HoloLens hype around a pleasant October surprise.

Either way, slots for the HoloLens Roadshow are bound to go fast, so book soon if you can make it.

