This Is What It Will Be Like To Use Microsoft's Futuristic New Wearable Computer, The HoloLens

Microsoft just announced a new computer called HoloLens — a pair of smart goggles that can project 3D images that you can interact with right before your eyes.

On stage at Microsoft’s Wednesday event, we got a brief look at what it will be like to see through the HoloLens. And now, the company has already posted its first preview video that gives us a better idea of how it will work.

Based on Microsoft’s video, it seems like you’ll be able to insert virtual elements into any real-world environment with screens, buttons, and all sorts of interactive add-ons.

Instead of checking the weather and your to-do list on your phone, Microsoft envisions a world where you can look around your room to see this information.

You could also work on 3D models to scale, rather than on a computer screen.

Why play Minecraft on your computer when you can build things in your entire living room?

Check out the full video from Microsoft below.

