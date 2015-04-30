Microsoft just showed a live demo of its crazy holographic computer

At its annual Build developer conference, Microsoft gave us a closer look at how its new HoloLens headset will work with Windows apps. Microsoft told us about HoloLens months ago, but it only showed a demo video and some slides.

Now, at Build, Microsoft showed us what we’ll actually see when we’re wearing the HoloLens. It’s basically a closer look at HoloLens and what it will be like to use it.

These browser windows are projected on the walls around the stage at Build, which is what you’ll see when looking through the HoloLens.

Videos can even follow you as you walk around.

Here’s the weather app in HoloLens.

It looks really cool, but more like something you’d wear at home rather than out in public. It seems like Microsoft is envisioning this as a computer that you’d put on when you wake up in the morning and go about your morning routine, similar to the way you check your phone or your laptop.

Microsoft has a special version of Windows that works with HoloLens, which is what you’re seeing above.

And Microsoft is really pushing this as a computer for the workplace too. The company showed how you could project a Hologram of a robot over a robot in real life so that you can test changes you may be making to the robot.

Medical education seems to be another important use case Microsoft is promoting. Students can see a life-size hologram of the human body and zoom in to see different organs in detail.

Microsoft already wants developers to get started on building apps like these for its new holographic version of Windows. It has tons of HoloLens headsets at the conference so that developers can play around with it and think about the types of apps they want to build.

