This is our best look yet at Microsoft's HoloLens holographic computer in action

Microsoft just released six minutes worth of new footage of its funky futuristic HoloLens holographic goggles in action, and boy, is it something else.

(A note before you watch: This is actually “b-roll,” meaning that it’s intended to be spliced into a news broadcast while people talk over it. So don’t adjust your speakers — it’s supposed to be silent.)

Check it out:



There are a few things to note here.

First, it presents some good examples of how you might use HoloLens right alongside a PC, rather than instead of one. Doing some design work is easier with a mouse and keyboard, after all.

Second, this is a great demonstration of the viewing area on a real-life Microsoft HoloLens, per my own experiences. Note how the hologram cuts off at the edges, here. That’s more-or-less in line with the demo unit I tried.

Just keep those two things in mind when you’re watching this video. It’s a great representation of what it can do, but it’s going to be a while before it’s quite ready to replace your entire entertainment center and PC setup.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.