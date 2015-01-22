Microsoft Just Announced A New Wearable Computer That Projects Holograms In Front Of Your Eyes

Microsoft just unveiled a new wearable computer called HoloLens, a device that projects 3-D images you can interact with right in front of your eyes.

The company is calling it the first “fully untethered” holographic computer. That means it won’t need to be attached to another computer or mobile device to work properly. Most other wearable displays, such as Google Glass and the Oculus Rift, need a computer, phone, or some type of cable to work well.

The lenses are see-through, which means you’ll see something like the image shown below when looking through the glasses.

Here’s a better look at what you’ll see when wearing HoloLens:

There’s no hard release date, but Microsoft says it will launch around the same time as Windows 10.

