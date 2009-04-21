Microsoft Already Hiring For Windows 8

Microsoft’s (MSFT) Windows 7 may not be out the door, or even have a expected date (although word is September), but the company is already looking forwards towards its successor. For now, creatively called “Windows 8.” (This could also be a typo.)



From a Microsoft job posting:

Are you a talented SDE/T Lead looking for the next technical challenge on a key operating system component? Are you passionate about distributed systems, networking, file systems and want to be the leader of a cutting edge project? Are you looking for a team with abundant opportunities to grow? If so, we have the position for you!…

For the upcoming version of Windows, new critical features are being worked on including cluster support and support for one way replication. The core engine is also being reworked to provide dramatic performance improvements. We will also soon be starting major improvements for Windows 8 where we will be including innovative features which will revolutionise file access in branch offices.

We don’t really know what “cluster support” or “one way replication” means. But we like the sound of “dramatic performance improvements.”

Via Neoseeker

