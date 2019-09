Former Yahoo VP of operations Kevin Timmons will join Microsoft (MSFT) to run its data centre services organisation, PaidContent reports.



At Yahoo (YHOO), Kevin last ran GeoCities, which Yahoo finally announced it would shutter in April.

PaidContent has an excellent chart of who’s left Yahoo and where they went.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.