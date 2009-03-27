Microsoft Hires Another Yahoo For Its Search Team

- Amazon shutting three distribution centres [BizJournal]
- Microsoft Hires Yahoo Veteran As Live Search’s Chief Scientist [PaidContent]
- Google Aims to Connect Ads for TV, YouTube [WSJ]
- Newspaper Ad Revs Dropped 16.6 per cent In ’08; Online Slipped 1.8 per cent [PaidContent]
- Washington Post Offers Another Buyout [PaidContent]
- Verizon Said to Be Planning to Sell Netbook Computers [Bloomberg]
