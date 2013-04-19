Microsoft Hints That A 7-Inch Windows Tablet Will Ship This Year

Outgoing Microsoft CFO Peter Klein said today that Microsoft expects to have a “new small” touch device “in the coming months.”



Sounds like he’s admitting that the fabled 7-inch Windows tablet is on its way. When Windows 8 first shipped in October, it could only support 10.1-inch, or bigger, screens.

So there’s been a lot of talk that Microsoft’s next operating system, code-named Windows Blue will allow PC makers to create a 7-inch tablet.

One big hint that this was coming was that Microsoft changed its rules for manufacturers to include a new resolution for Windows 8 touch screen devices: 1024 x 768 pixels. That’s the same resolution as Apple’s 7.85-inch iPad Mini.

Klein, talking to Wall Street analysts during the company’s quarterly conference call, also said that he expects more affordable Windows tablets to hit the market, soon, too. Earlier today, Intel CEO Paul Otellini that Windows tablets in priced betwen $300-$400 were coming this fall. He also said that other Intel-based tablets (perhaps built with Android), that cost as little as $200 were on their way, too.

Microsoft promises to reveal more details about Windows Blue at its annual conference for Windows developers, Build, in June. Windows Blue, that could be released as early as this summer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.