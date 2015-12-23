Microsoft has raised the price of its giant 84-inch touchscreen table to $21,999

Microsoft The Surface Hub.

Microsoft is hiking the price of both its upcoming Surface Hub models and is pushing the shipping date back, ZDNet reports.

The 84-inch model now costs $21,999 (£14,880), up from $19,999 (£13,460), while the 55-inch model costs $8,999 (£6,065), up from $6,999 (£4,700).

The shipping date has slipped to sometime in early 2016, according to Microsoft. The original shipping date was set for September 1 2015 but that was pushed back to January 1, which has now been pushed back again.

The Surface Hub is, essentially, a giant touchscreen surface powered by Windows 10 that has a 4K screen. Microsoft is aiming the device — which weighs around 48kg for the 55-inch model and 127kg for the 84-inch model — at conference rooms as it comes with a built-in webcam.

According to ZDNet, Microsoft did not give a clear reason for the hike in price beyond saying that the company is “finalising [its] manufacturing plan with a view towards delivering the best product experience.”

“After evaluating the market opportunity and considering the unique collaboration scenarios Surface Hub offers, we believe these are the right prices to drive the business and the category forward,” said a spokesperson in a statement to ZDNet.

