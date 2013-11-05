Microsoft Hasn't Updated This Website In 15 Years

Nicholas Carlson

Thanks to a link from Reddit posted by JoeyTheHamster, we found a Microsoft webpage that hasn’t been updated since 1998.

It’s for a Microsoft video game called Monster Truck Madness 2.

“Download it now for a bunch of mud-diggety fun!”

The site itself is an awesome retro flashback, but the game’s system requirements are even better:

  • Multimedia PC with a Pentium 133 or higher processor
  • Microsoft® Windows® 95 operating system or Windows NT® Workstation operating system version 4.0 with Service Pack 3
  • 16 MB of RAM; 32MB recommended
  • Super VGA, 16-bit colour monitor
  • Microsoft Mouse or compatible pointing device; joystick or race car controller recommended
  • 28.8 or higher baud modem for head-to-head play

If you are still rocking a 14.4 modem, you are out of luck.

Here is a screencap from the site:

Microsoft 15 yearsMicrosoft

One more:

Microsoft 15 years 2Microsoft

