Microsoft Hasn't Updated This Website In 15 Years

Thanks to a link from Reddit posted by JoeyTheHamster, we found a Microsoft webpage that hasn’t been updated since 1998.
It’s for a Microsoft video game called Monster Truck Madness 2.
“Download it now for a bunch of mud-diggety fun!”
The site itself is an awesome retro flashback, but the game’s system requirements are even better:
- Multimedia PC with a Pentium 133 or higher processor
- Microsoft® Windows® 95 operating system or Windows NT® Workstation operating system version 4.0 with Service Pack 3
- 16 MB of RAM; 32MB recommended
- Super VGA, 16-bit colour monitor
- Microsoft Mouse or compatible pointing device; joystick or race car controller recommended
- 28.8 or higher baud modem for head-to-head play
If you are still rocking a 14.4 modem, you are out of luck.
Here is a screencap from the site:
One more:
