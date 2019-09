When Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer recently criticised Google at the D8 conference for having two different mobile operating systems, it’s surprising so few challenged the pot for calling the kettle black. Microsoft doesn’t have just one or even two mobile operating system (OS) offerings. As of today, it has a half dozen, by my count.



Continue at ZDNet >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.