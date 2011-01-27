Microsoft Shipped 2 Million Windows Phone 7 Handsets Last Quarter

Photo: Seesmic_acc

Microsoft isn’t ready to disclose how many Windows Phone 7 handsets are in the hands of customers, but it’s happy to talk about how many it has shipped.Greg Sullivan, a senior product manager at Microsoft, says Microsoft shipped 2 million Windows Phone 7s last quarter, in an interview with Ina Fried at All Things D.



Last we heard from Microsoft it had shipped 1.5 million in the first six weeks Windows Phone 7 was on the market, which suggests it shipped 500,000 handsets to close the quarter.

Not bad, but Google activates 300,000 phones on a daily basis. And Apple said it shipped 16.2 million iPhones last quarter.

Still, it’s early days for Microsoft, and it says customers that get a Windows Phone 7 absolutely love it.

