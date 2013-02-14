Microsoft Has New Windows 8 Ads[THE BRIEF]

Photo: Business Insider Video

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:Microsoft rolled out a new kind of in-app ad for Windows 8. The company is asking creative ad agencies to take the reigns and figure out how they want to utilise the touch-software. Delta, Jeep, Paramount, and AccuWeather are all experimenting with different ways to make their creative stand out.



Small internet radio site, Slacker, made an attack ad against Pandora.

NYC might shut down Trojan’s free “condom cab” promotion for Valentine’s Day.

Goodby Silverstein & Partners is welcoming back Andy Grayson as head of brand strategy. Grayson was at the shop as a group strategy director between 2006 and 2010. He left for a stint at Wieden + Kennedy in Portland.

Venables Bell & Partners just launched a new website. Check it out here.

True Value Company, a hardware cooperative, hired Solve to be its brand agency of record.

