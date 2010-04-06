Microsoft Has Its Own Special Event Planned For Monday, April 12

Photo: Engadget

Microsoft is holding some sort of secret event next Monday, April 12. It mailed out some fancy looking scroll thing that says “It’s time to share.”Gizmodo thinks Microsoft will show off its “Pink” phones, which are supposed to emphasise social networking features.



Good luck getting much attention this month. Microsoft will have a hard time getting people to shut up about the iPad, which launched last weekend, or the new version of Apple’s iPhone software, which the company will show off this Thursday.

