Microsoft's First-Ever Quarterly Loss Triggered By $6.2 Billion aQuantive Fail

For its first time in 26 years, Microsoft announced a quarterly loss in its Q4 2012 earnings report—which we are live blogging here—due to its $6.2 billion writedown of aQuantive, its online ad division.Earlier this month, Microsoft admitted that its 2007 purchase of the ad tech company, around the same time Google bought DoubleClick for $3.1 billion, was overvalued. The company announcing that “while the aQuantive acquisition continues to provide tools for Microsoft’s online advertising efforts, the acquisition did not accelerate growth to the degree anticipated, contributing to the write down.”



The writedown explains the $492 million loss, which was a $0.06 loss per share, in spite of a record $18.06 billion revenue. Analysts anticipated the dip.

This has been an interesting time at Microsoft’s Advertising, following recent layoffs and industry grumblings that the company might be abandoning its ad business. Adweek also reports that Microsoft has nixed virtually all its mobile advertising team.

