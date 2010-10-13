Thousands Of "First-Mover Developers" Rush To Save Floundering Windows Phone App Store

On the night of Windows Phone 7 launch, I counted 80 apps in the the Windows Phone 7 app marketplace.



Not 80,000. Eight-zero.

It’s only day one, but given the importance of third-party apps to the platform’s success, I expected a few more.

Even if they were only placeholder apps created by Microsoft to celebrate the big public launch.

Help is on the way, however.

According to a blog post by Todd Brix, a director of product management for the platform, thousands of “first-mover developers” are going to be populating the store with their apps before the phones launch on October 21 (in Europe) and November 8 (in the U.S.)

Microsoft is also encouraging interested developers to visit the new Phone 7 App Hub and get cranking. The submission process still requires some back and forth with Microsoft, but the hub will eventually become an automated self-serve portal where developers can simply submit apps and wait to see if they’re approved. Even so, it’s going to take a long time for Microsoft to come close to the 250,000 apps available for the iPhone.

