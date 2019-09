Microsoft has a second tablet ad that bashes the iPad. In his ad, Microsoft simply lists some features Windows 8 has that the iPad doesn’t. We doubt this helps Microsoft’s weak Windows tablet sales, but it’s much better than its previous ads which show people dancing and say nothing about the product. You can see the other ad here.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.