Microsoft Crushes Estimates, Stock Takes Off

Microsoft delivered a solid third quarter. The stock is up 7% in the pre-market.



EPS of $0.40 fell 17%, but beat Street estimates of $0.32 EPS.

Revenue was $12.92 billion, a 14% drop from a year ago, but it beat estimates of $12.32 billion.

Microsoft’s web properties continue to sputter. Online services division revenue is $490 million versus $520 million a year ago. The operating loss on Online services is $480 million versus a $321 million loss a year ago.

The Entertaiment and Devices Division had $1.9 billion in revenue, which is flat year over year. The operating income for the division soared to $312 million from $159 million a year ago.

Here’s the numbers:

