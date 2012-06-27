Microsoft's Greek HQ Was Attacked By Armed Gunmen

Three armed men kept security guards away as a minivan full of gas canisters was driven into the Microsoft HQ in Athens, Reuters reports.



It’s believed that an incendiary device was then used to cause an explosion.

The fire brigade has estimated the damage at 60,000 euros ($75,000), and Microsoft has released a statement saying they are “grateful that there were no injuries and all the employees are safe,” according to E Kathimerini.

Early speculation is that the attack was carried out by left-wing extremist groups, though that had not been confirmed at the time of writing.

