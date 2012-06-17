Microsoft PR Head: "Google Wants To Change The Subject" Because "They're Under Investigation For Manipulating Search Results"

Microsoft is not taking Google’s accusation of copied search results lying down. Check out the tweets PR boss Frank X. Shaw just sent out:
Photo: Frank Shaw/Twitter
Click on the tweet below to be taken to the link he included.
Photo: Frank Shaw/Twitter
In this tweet Shaw is pointing out that Bing is MUCH more than just a copy of Google. Click on image to go to the link in the tweet.
Photo: Frank Shaw/Twitter
And this was a tweet Shaw retweeted … seems like it comes from a Microsoft employee.
Photo: Frank Shaw/Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.