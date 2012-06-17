Microsoft PR Head: "Google Wants To Change The Subject" Because "They're Under Investigation For Manipulating Search Results"

Jay Yarow

Microsoft is not taking Google’s accusation of copied search results lying down. Check out the tweets PR boss Frank X. Shaw just sent out:

In this tweet Shaw is pointing out that Bing is MUCH more than just a copy of Google. Click on image to go to the link in the tweet.

