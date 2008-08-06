Microsoft, Google Play Nice: DoubleClick To Serve Silverlight Ads (MSFT, GOOG)

Microsoft (MSFT) and Google may be bitter rivals, but sometimes a deal makes sense for both companies. Like today’s announcement: Google’s (GOOG) DoubleClick is now capable of serving video ads into Microsoft Silverlight 2 videos, which it’ll do for NBC Universal’s (GE) 2,500 hours of Silverlight-format Olympics videos.



Silverlight is tiny compared to other video streaming formats like Adobe’s (ADBE) Flash, RealNetworks’ (REAL) Real Media, and Microsoft’s own Windows Media. But that means its market share can pretty much only go up.

Which is why it’s a good investment for DoubleClick to support Silverlight — and every major video format. And it’s a good deal for Microsoft, too: if it’s going to have any luck convincing publishers and content makers to switch to Silverlight from Flash, the ability to display Google’s video ads — not just its own — is going to be important.

