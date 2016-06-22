Microsoft claims Google Chrome is a battery hog on Windows laptops

Microsoft released a video on Monday that shows how Google’s Chrome web browser drains battery life on Windows laptops faster than other popular browsers.

In the video, four identical Microsoft Surface Books are shown streaming the same video on different browsers, including Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Chrome, and Opera.

After four hours and 19 minutes, the Surface Book running Google Chrome ran out of battery.

Then, the Surface Book running Firefox died after five hours and nine minutes, followed by the Surface Book running Opera at six hours and 18 minutes.

Finally, the Surface Book streaming the video on Microsoft’s own Edge browser gave out after seven hours and 22 minutes.

Everyone should receive these results with at least some scepticism, as it was Microsoft that released the video. So, of course the company’s Edge browser was going to outperform the others on as Microsoft product when it came to battery life. It’s not surprising that Edge would run more efficiently on Microsoft’s own OS, Windows 10. If Apple ran the same test with its Safari browser versus other web browsers on Mac laptops, we might expect similar results.

At the same time, if you own a Windows laptop, you may want to consider what Microsoft is saying if you value your battery life.

Check out the full video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.