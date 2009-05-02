Microsoft Goes High-End For Latest 'Laptop Hunters' Commercial

Microsoft’s (MSFT) latest “Laptop Hunters” commercial features “Sheila,” a “filmmaker” who wants to buy a laptop for less than $2,000. She passes up a 15-inch Apple (AAPL) MacBook Pro — “it only has two gigabytes of RAM” — and buys a 16-inch HP instead, which has more memory and a bigger screen.



Checking out the specs on HP’s Web site, she does seem to be getting a better deal. But the HP does not have an aluminium body, and is not as portable. It’s 1.5 pounds heavier — roughly 30%, and is up to 0.75 inches thicker — roughly 80%.



