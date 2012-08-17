Microsoft Gives Windows 8 Away For Free Today To Some Of Its Customers

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Microsoft has released Windows 8 today as a free upgrade to businesses who have certain enterprise licence agreements, the company announced in a blog post today.To use Microsoft’s jargon, the Windows 8 Enterprise edition is available to Software Assurance customers via the Volume licence Service centre (VLSC).



Translated, that means that enterprise customers who are part of Microsoft’s warranty program called Software Assurance can upgrade any of their existing Windows licenses to Windows 8. Most enterprise customers are part of the SA program.

Enterprise customers are not going to stampede to Windows 8, but they will experiment with it, mostly to see if their Windows apps will work with it.

Microsoft really hasn’t geared Windows 8 for the enterprise and it’s going to be a hard sell to get them to upgrade existing Windows 7 machines. There aren’t very many new features in Windows 8 for the enterprise.

