Microsoft Gives Up On Bing Cashback

Photo: Associated Press

Microsoft is shutting down its Bing Cashback program the company announced on its blog today.Apparently nobody was using the feature. In the blog post, Yusuf Mehdi writes “we did not see the broad adoption that we had hoped for.”



The program ends July 30 at 9 pm pacific.

