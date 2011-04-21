Microsoft Gets Government Security Sign-Off For Online Services

Photo: AP

Last week, Microsoft helped stir up controversy about whether Google Apps were secure enough for government use.The debate came down to whether Google Apps for Government had a security certification called FISMA. It turns out the answer was “yes.” Google wasn’t lying.



Throughout the debate, it was noted that Microsoft did not have the certification for its own online services for government, called BPOS-Federal.

In a fitting postscript, today the government gave BPOS-Federal FISMA certification as well.

That’s out of the way, then. Google can no longer advertise FISMA as a unique advantage, and Microsoft no longer gains anything by calling Google a liar. Now perhaps we can get back to the two products competing on their merits.

