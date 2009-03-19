Microsoft Gaze's "In-Text Ads": Not Horrible (Video)

Last month, we wrote about Microsoft Gaze, the new “in-text advertising” service coming that highlights words on a Web page, and serves information when a user hovers their mouse over a word.



Todd Bishop of Seattle-based Techflash pays a visit to Microsoft’s Redmond HQ, and returns with a video of how Microsoft Gaze is shaping up.

Many people hate these ads, but Microsoft Gaze certainly seems to be shaping up as a worthy competitor in the field.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.