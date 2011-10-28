MICROSOFT: Here's What The World Will Be Like In The Future

Microsoft is out with a video predicting what the world will be like in the future.



As with anything predicting the future, we’re certain this will look silly or wrong in 10 years, but so what? It’s fun to dream.

Odd thing is, the video might be underestimating the future. We can already do a lot of the things shown here. The big changes Microsoft seems to predict are thinner, more flexible screens, and 3-D holographic images.

Below is the video and if you want an explainer of what you’re seeing, click here for a slideshow walk through of everything that’s happening →

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Via: Geekwire

