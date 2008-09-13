Microsoft: Forget Canoe, We Have Targeted TV Ads Figured Out

Microsoft (MSFT) is showing off its new targeted ad platform for Internet TV providers, just in time for AT&T’s (T) U-Verse in 2009: The system is called Mediaroom Advertising Platform, and as Multichannel News reports, it includes pieces of two recent acquisitions: aQuantive’s Atlas AdManager and Navic Networks’ interactive TV technologies.



Multichannel News: The software giant’s Mediaroom Advertising Platform will provide the ability to deliver targeted, interactive TV ads to individual set-tops or other IP-based devices, and to track responses to those ads.

The advertising system runs on top of Microsoft’s core IPTV platform, and comprises two main pieces: a campaign manager to manage and schedule ad inventory; and a decision-making engine that places ads based on business rules, such as an individual subscriber’s demographic or behavioural information.

“This is a complete platform to insert ads into traditional linear TV, video-on-demand, interactive third-party applications, the guide and other operator-owned assets,” said Terri Richardson, Microsoft Mediaroom group marketing manager for advertising.

The first adopters of Microsoft’s TV ad platform are AT&T (T), British Telecom, and Deutsche Telekom (DT). Richardson says the system will be ready for deployment in 2009.

How does this compare to Canoe Ventures, the joint venture of six U.S. cable operators? Canoe has a staff, a cable channel, and a built-in customer base once they get a system up and running. As yet, though, it has no technology.

