Microsoft's Satya Nadella Just Fired A Shot At HP And IBM

Microsoft is turning to Dell to create a new computer server.

The new computer is called the “Microsoft Cloud Platform System” and it will be a mini-version of Microsoft’s cloud, Azure, that enterprises can install in their own data centres. By using this server, enterprises can easily move applications from their own private data center to Microsoft’s cloud and back again. (In geek speak, this is called “hybrid computing”.)

This growing love for Dell shouldn’t be surprising. Microsoft loaned Dell $US2 billion last year to help Michael Dell finance taking his company private.

Plus Dell and Microsoft launched a partnership late in 2013 in which Dell sold Microsoft’s cloud to enterprises.

Meanwhile, Microsoft didn’t have many other computer server vendors to turn to.

The biggest in the world are HP and IBM, according to IDC. Both of them are out selling their own clouds to compete with Azure.

HP is pushing its own hybrid cloud, Helion, with servers that aren’t running Windows but a cloud operating system called OpenStack. Plus, it also announced plans to build an entirely new computer for the cloud called “The Machine” and to write its own new operating system (not Windows) to run it.

Meanwhile, IBM recently dissed Microsoft when it cuddled up to Apple with a new partnership that will help Apple sell lots of iPads to enterprises.

The Microsoft Cloud Platform System, from Dell, will be available Nov. 3, Microsoft says.

