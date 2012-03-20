Microsoft Fires Bing Marketing Execs After Investigation

Photo: Flickr, CC / Megan BG

Microsoft has fired two Bing marketing and communications executives, Eric Hadley and Sean Carver, for breaking company rules.Here’s the official statement:



We can confirm that as the result of an investigation, Eric Hadley and Sean Carver’s employment with Microsoft has been terminated for violation of company policies related to mismanagement of company assets and vendor procurement.

Hadley was the GM of Marketing for Bing, and was responsible for making the brand cool again. Hadley had worked at Microsoft in the past, and rejoined the company from Yahoo in 2010. Carver was the director of Brand Entertainment.

Hadley and Carver aren’t the only people to leave Bing marketing recently: Danielle Tiedt left Microsoft for Google’s YouTube group a couple of weeks ago. At the time, Microsoft said that Tiedt and the company parted ways for reasons unrelated to her interest in YouTube, but offered no more details.

Mike Nichols will take on Hadley and Carver’s responsibilities for now.

Note: Microsoft’s precise statement on Danielle Tiedt’s departure was: “We can confirm that Microsoft made the decision to part ways with Danielle Tiedt, effective immediately. We don’t comment on internal personnel issues, but we can say that the decision to part ways was not related to her interest in joining YouTube.”

