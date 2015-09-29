Microsoft will now report its finances in three business segments with kind of silly names

Just two years after changing its financial reporting structure, Microsoft is doing it again.
Starting in its 2016 fiscal year, which began this July 1, Microsoft will report results in three segments:
- Productivity and Business Processes will include Office, Office 365 services and related products.
- Intelligent Cloud will include all its back-end enterprise software, including non-cloud products like Windows Server and cloud-based servicesd like Azure.
- More Personal Computing will include Windows, Xbox, mobile devices like phones and the Surface tablet, and online services like search.
The new segments will be show up during the company’s next earnings call for the quarter ended September 30.
Developing…
