Microsoft Finally Making Outlook For Mac

Apple (AAPL) Mac users will no longer be subjected to Microsoft’s (MSFT) crappy Entourage email app: The company says it’s finally making Outlook for Mac as a part of a new Office bundle, which will be available late next year.



Why now? Perhaps because Apple is offering Microsoft Exchange support in the next version of its OS X operating system, which will ship in August, and Microsoft needs to give companies another reason to keep paying for Office. (And, in this case, upgrade.)

Update: As a commenter points out — and Microsoft investor relations confirms — Mac Office revenue is recorded under the company’s entertainment and devices division. So our earlier point — that Microsoft’s business division — mostly Office — represented one-third of Microsoft’s sales last fiscal year and 60% of its operating income — is not relevant here.

