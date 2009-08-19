Microsoft Begs Court To Be Allowed To Keep Selling Word

Microsoft (MSFT) has filed an emergency motion asking for a stay on the Word injunction signed by a Texas judge, TechFlash reports. Microsoft will likely get a stay; if for some reason it doesn’t, it will probably do whatever it needs to keep selling Word.



Signed last week, the injunction could prevent Microsoft from selling its MS Word in the U.S., and orders the company to pay $290 million to i4i for patent infringement.

Microsoft presents 4 arguments in its emergency motion:

Microsoft says that the injunction was granted in error, and that Microsoft is “likely to succed on merits of its appeal.”

“If left undisturbed, the district court’s injunction will inflict irreparable harm on Microsoft by potentially keeping the centrepiece of its product line out of the market for months.”

On the other hand, a stay on the injunction will not cause i4i to suffer any harm, “much less irreparable harm that can not be remedied with damages.”

“The public interest favours a stay.” Microsoft argues that i4i does not have a competing Word product that can be supplied to MS Word customers, during the time MS Word cannot be sold.

Read the entire motion at TechFlash.

