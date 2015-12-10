An app developer says Microsoft didn't pay it for 5 months -- until the company complained on Twitter

The developer of Fhotoroom, a Windows-only photo editing app, complained on Twitter that Microsoft failed to pay the company over five months.

The revenue, which comes from in-app purchases, was not passed on by Microsoft despite repeated requests.

Payments, according to the developer forums, are made every month. It is not clear how much money was owed.

The accusation was apparently noticed by Microsoft employees. The issue, according to Fhotoroom, has now been resolved.

We have tried to stay silent but the simple reason there is no #W10M app for #fhotoroom is because @Microsoft has not paid us for 5 months.

— Fhotoroom (@Fhotoroom) December 8, 2015

Fhotoroom is not a small app. The website claims that it has seen over 5.5 million downloads on Windows Phones and 1.5 million Windows 8 downloads. Users process 200,000 photos every day through the service.

Microsoft’s Windows Store is available to Windows Phone, Windows 8, and Windows 10 users and has around 350,000 apps.

In a series of emails with Business Insider, the developer behind Fhotoroom said his aim is “not … to get out a story or attack Microsoft” but he became frustrated after non-payment for five months.

“I simply ran into a complete road block on solving a payment issue through normal [Microsoft] channels for 5 months,” he said. “Public channels are unfortunately sometimes the only way for large companies like [Microsoft] to be able to see an internal process that is failing.”

Once he went public the “issue clearly got escalated very quickly,” he said. “S— happens but I believe this will only make [Microsoft] have better relations with devs.”

Microsoft has been working hard to attract developers to its Windows Store which has traditionally lagged behind Apple and Google in terms of quality and quantity. Stories such as this do not help the image.

“Just another day in the mobile battle field,” the developer said.

Microsoft didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

