Bing's Latest Attack On Google: Use Facebook Data To Make A Better Search Engine

Bing is working on expanding its partnership with Facebook to provide users with search results based on Facebook “likes,” Kara Swisher reports.



Facebook has like buttons sprinkled across webpages. As more people click on what they like, Facebook can build a rudimentary search engine tracking people’s interests.

If Bing gets exclusive access to that data, and it proves to be useful, then Bing could have a minor advantage over Google.

That’s a big “if,” and a big “could.” We’ll see if any of this matters in the long run. For now, Google is still crushing Bing.

