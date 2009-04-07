Microsoft Extends Windows XP Life Again

Early reviews of Microsoft’s (MSFT) upcoming Windows 7 have been generally positive, but Microsoft isn’t ready to pull the plug of Windows XP (going on eight years old) just yet. Microsoft will continue to offer Windows XP as a downgrade option on new computers packaged with Windows 7.



So what’s going on? Microsoft’s corporate customers have overwhelmingly skipped Vista in favour of keeping XP. With no radical improvements coming in 7, Microsoft needs a way to keep selling something to organisations sticking it out with XP.

We suppose it’s wise that Microsoft is hedging its bets against the very real chance of a tepid response to Windows 7. (The new version of MS Office will support XP too.) But that Microsoft is already laying the groundwork to extend XP’s life is hardly a demonstration of faith in Windows 7.

